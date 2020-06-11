Hanifan (Photo: Johnmaxmena2 via Wikimedia Commons https://bit.ly/2Jn9Qwq)

JIM HANIFAN, the longtime NFL coach turned colorful ST. LOUIS RAMS radio analyst, died TUESDAY night (11/24) at 87.

After a brief pro playing career with the CFL's TORONTO ARGONAUTS and seven seasons coaching at the high school level, HANIFAN became an assistant coach at the UNIVERSITY OF UTAH in 1966, moving to the UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA and SAN DIEGO STATE before joining the ST. LOUIS CARDINALS staff in 1973. After a season with the SAN DIEGO CHARGERS, HANIFAN was named head coach of the CARDINALS in 1980, serving through 1985, when he was let go in an infamous move by owner BILL BIDWILL that saw the locks changed on HANIFAN's office doors during halftime of the final game of the season. He moved on to serve as offensive line coach and assistant head coach with the ATLANTA FALCONS and served as Interim Head Coach in 1989 after MARION CAMPBELL's firing. He later worked as offensive line coach for WASHINGTON and the ST. LOUIS RAMS before his 2002 retirement.

HANIFAN went from the sidelines into the RAMS' radio booth as color commentator and weekly show host on then-flagship CBS RADIO Classic Hits KLOU in 2004-08; when the RAMS moved to crosstown Sports WXOS (101 ESPN), HANIFAN moved to an analyst role on pre-game and post-game shows.

