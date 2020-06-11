Tank

Former WBCN and WZLX/BOSTON sports reporter and producer PAUL "TANK" SFERRUZZA died on WEDNESDAY (11/25) at his home in DOVER, NH at 67.

TANK joined WBCN as a volunteer in 1977 and worked his way up to become a producer, sports reporter, and cast member of CHARLES LAQUIDARA's morning show, moving with LAQUIDARA to sister WZLX before retiring in 2003.

Donations may be made to the PAUL "TANK" SFERRUZZA MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND, P.O. Box 1204, MARSHFIELD, MA 02050.

« see more Net News