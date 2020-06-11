Jimmy Rabbitt, R.I.P.

Legendary DJ JIMMY RABBITT of KNUS-A/DENVER & KLIF-A/DALLAS, KCBQ-A/SAN DIEGO, KRLA-A, KHJ, KFI, KLAC, KMET & KROQ/LOS ANGELES fame has passed on according to AYORADIO.

A constant and out spoken entertainer, the article said, "For one thing, JIMMY RABBITT relished being the true outlaw. He thrived on the way FM used to be, when disc jockeys chose the music they wanted to play. The Rabbitt created his nightly mix of free-form rock-n-roll with a bit of country mixed in. He introduced Southern California to WAYLON JENNINGS and WILLIE NELSON. He never stayed at a station for more than a couple of years, but he’d also make return visits."

Read the full article, here.

