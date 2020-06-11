Jeff Vettrus

Friends of iHEARTMEDIA/ORLANDO Digital PD JEFF VETTRUS are asked to rally around him in his time of need following a lengthy illness that will require months of recovery time.

His GOFUNDME PAGE notes: JEFF has been in hospital since SEPTEMBER of this year. He’s had a rough journey with many surgeries from a life threatening infection (not COVID). A couple weeks ago, JEFF was transported to a long term acute care facility in DAYTONA BEACH and is expected to be there at least a couple of months for wound care and physical therapy. From there he will need continued care - the capacity is still to be determined. JEFF is currently on leave of absence from work and has no income coming in and needs help with medical and living expenses. Thank you for anything you can donate to JEFF. 2020 has been a rough year for us all and all donations are appreciated.

