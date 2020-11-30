No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database FRIDAY or MONDAY morning (11/27 and 11/30).

Silent STAs were applied for by the ESTATE OF GEORGE V DOMERESE, TIMOTHY DOMERESE, ADMINISTRATOR (KMTL-A/SHERWOOD, AR, transmitter problems); CROSSTEXAS MEDIA, INC. (KCOX-A/JASPER, TX, staffing difficulties); UNIFIED PENTECOSTAL LOCAL CHURCHES, INC. (KWJP/PAOLA, KS, evicted from transmitter site); and CIVIC LIGHT OPERA CULTURAL ARTS ACADEMY (KCLA-LP/SAN PEDRO, CA, complications in moving equipment).

4-K'S LLLP has closed on the sale of Sports KDCO-A (MILE HIGH SPORTS) to EL SEMBRADOR MINISTRIES for $420,000 and has also closed on the separate sale of K284CI/DENVER to ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUBLIC MEDIA, INC. for $680,000.

CANTICO NUEVO MINISTRY INC. has closed on the sale of AC WLIM-A (93.3 THE BREEZE, formerly WNYG-A)/MEDFORD, NY to MICHAEL CELENZA's COMMERCIAL ASSETS, INC. for $20,000.

POTOMAC RADIO GROUP, INC. (NEW WORLD RADIO) has closed on the sale of News WUST-A (BIN; BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK)/WASHINGTON iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC for $1.2 million.

TRI-STAR MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of K264DD (formerly K261EN)/CEDAR CITY, UT to SOUTHWEST MEDIA ADVERTISING, INC. for $10,000. The primary station is listed as SOUTHERN UTAH UNIVERSITY noncommercial Variety KSUU/CEDAR CITY.

And CHAPPARAL BROADCASTING COMPANY has closed on the sale of Hip Hop KYWL-A/BOZEMAN, MT and the construction permit for K281CX/BOZEMAN to DESERT MOUNTAIN BROADCASTING LICENSES, LLC for $50,000

