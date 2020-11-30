New OTT Video Marketing Tool

NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES has launched a new marketing tool for radio stations – one that is helping NUVOODOO clients reach and influence likely ratings participants at home, supported by results from a recently completed study of 3,400 radio listeners. The new tool, OTT VIDEO MARKETING, is supported by recent NUVOODOO research findings that those people most likely to participate in PPM ratings are watching OTT TV at a more significant rate than the majority who would never carry a meter.

OTT stands for “over the top” and refers to streaming media offered directly to viewers via the Internet.

Since the lockdown in MARCH, EVP/Marketing MIKE O’CONNOR and his team started seeing TV screens becoming a significant placement for YOUTUBE ads. One particular YOUTUBE metric really stood out: the conversion to video views lasting 30 seconds or longer. In the world of digital video, 30 seconds is just about forever. That was the first indication of a huge upshift in the time spent watching OTT content.

While there are lots of options for advertisers in OTT, NUVOODOO wanted to know if the reach is big enough to justify the marketing expense. Specifically, NUVOODOO split OTT viewing into two buckets: those watching OTT on Smart TV’s and connected devices like ROKU, GOOGLE CHROMECAST, etc. (labeled OTT-CTV) and those watching OTT on smartphones, tablets or computers (labeled OTT-Mobile/Comp). Groups of just under 1/3 a piece are spending 10+ hours per week with OTT in both modes.

O’CONNOR noted, “This is a BIG change. We watched years ago as EMMY nominations drifted from the broadcast networks to premium cable channels … and now we watch as they drift from premium cable channels to NETFLIX, HULU, DISNEY+ and on and on. Even now, you can see that the groups spending 10+ hours a week with Cable or Satellite TV or Broadcast are smaller – about a quarter for Cable/Satellite and a fifth for OTA (over the air). As we suspected, gender and demographics matter. Men are more likely than women to watch 10+ hours a week on Cable/Satellite and Over-the-air TV – primarily due to live sports. While digital-native 18-34’s are most likely to spend 10+ hours a week consuming OTT content on a computer, tablet or smartphone.”

Among those people most likely to participate in PPM ratings - which NUVOODOO has identified using proprietary questions developed to mimic the process of empaneling respondents (labeled “PPM Yes”) - about 50% a piece are spending 10+ hours a week using either OTT/Connected TV or OTT content on a non-TV device. Those are big numbers compared to the overall sample (or the large subset of the sample who would reject the opportunity to carry a meter – the PPM No’s here).

O’CONNOR observed, “Note the columns labeled PPM 60 - the subset of the PPM Yes group who say they listen to broadcast radio at least an hour – 60 minutes – per day. If you’re going to make a splash in the ratings, you need to connect with those heavy listeners from the ratings sample – and viewing of OTT/Connected TV is mammoth.”

O’CONNOR and the NUVOODOO marketing team use third-party targeting from the NIELSEN marketing cloud to reach the most likely ratings respondents, delivering OTT video impressions based on heavy format and daypart listening. The result is a cost-efficient mix of OTT impressions across the spectrum of devices to keep budgets reasonable.

Pres. CAROLYN GILBERT commented, “With half of those likely to accept a meter spending well over 10 hours a week watching long form linear TV on a connected device (and a third over 25 hours a week!), OTT Video Marketing has become our best weapon for boosting client ratings in 2020’s stay at home environment. For the time being, we’ve sidelined some of our tried-and-true tactics like workplace telemarketing in favor of this powerful new strategy, and the results have been terrific. The data in the video we’re sharing validates the client ratings pops we’ve been seeing consistently this fall."

