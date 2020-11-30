New Show

FOX SPORTS RADIO's latest weekend show and podcast is "UP ON GAME," hosted by three former NFL stars, LAVAR ARRINGTON, TJ HOUSHMANDZADEH, and PLAXICO BURRESS. The new show will launch on SATURDAY (12/5) 1-3p (ET).

“I’m super excited to team up with my brothers to host this new show,” said ARRINGTON, who also co-hosts FSR's "FOX SPORTS SUNDAY WITH MIKE HARMON" and formerly hosted at Sports WJFK;F (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON. “TJ and PLAXICO are sports cultural icons and legends. Not only do they have incredible knowledge and experience as former pro athletes, but they also understand how to mentor players. This show will break the mold and create a new way of thinking about athletes and sports topics.”

“LAVAR, TJ and PLAXICO have such unique perspectives, which will make for a truly refreshing and entertaining listen,” said FSR VP/Sports Programming SCOTT SHAPIRO. “This is not going to sound like any other sports-talk show. When these three star football players take the mic, all with strong points of view, watch out!”

