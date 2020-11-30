A group of music industry organizations are asking President-Elect JOE BIDEN to pick people representing music creators and owners for his new administration.

In a joint letter congratulating BIDEN and Vice President-Elect KAMALA HARRIS on their victory, the groups say, “As you work with your transition team, we hope and trust that you will continue to recognize the valuable contributions of our country’s creative sector and the importance of securing laws and regulations that protect American creativity. It is imperative that your team’s participants appropriately represent not just the tech platforms and services that profit from the use of our creative works, but the creators and owners of the works themselves.”

The letter continues, “Protecting intellectual property, including copyright, trademark, and the right of publicity is synonymous with protecting music creators. The years during your Administration will be decisive in determining how the American music community fares in this new environment. The complexities of music creation and consumption make it crucial that someone on your team understands the industry; this is the first step in protecting our country’s cherished music creators and ensuring the U.S. will continue to be the global leader in music.”

The 23 signatories include the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, ASCAP, the ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE, BMI, the CHRISTIAN MUSIC TRADE ASSOCIATION, the CHURCH MUSIC PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION ACTION FUND, the GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION, the INTERNATIONAL BLUEGRASS MUSIC ASSOCIATION, the LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION, INC., the MUSIC ARTISTS COALITION, the MUSIC MANAGERS FORUM - US, NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL, the NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION, the PRODUCTION MUSIC ASSOCIATION, the RECORDING ACADEMY, the RIAA, the RHYTHM & BLUES FOUNDATION, INC., SAG-AFTRA, SESAC, the SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS & LYRICISTS, SONGWRITERS OF NORTH AMERICA, SOUNDEXCHANGE, and the SOUTHERN GOSPEL MUSIC GUILD.

