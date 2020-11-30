Vaccine Messaging Research

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS is partnering with the DONALD W. REYNOLDS JOURNALISM INSTITUTE to launch a nationwide research project to identify effective COVID-19 vaccine education messaging. The project, conducted by SMITHGEIGER, is aimed at developing tools and resources for local radio and television broadcasters and other journalists to create effective public relations messages and campaigns about the vaccine, with an early 2021 target date for a toolkit release.

“At the core of the mission at the REYNOLDS JOURNALISM INSTITUTE is a commitment to empower journalists to better serve their communities and their nation. This project comes at a time when journalists will be in a position to be the primary way in which the public receives its information about this vaccine, said RJI Executive Director RANDY PICHT. “RJI is excited to team with the NAB to assist its members and journalists around the country in helping citizens make informed decisions that will impact public health across the country.”

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, AMERICA’s hometown radio and TV stations have been on the front lines in providing accurate and trusted information to keep communities informed, educated and safe,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “Now, with the promise of vaccines on the horizon, broadcasters will once again be a critical partner to government and health communities. We are dedicated to using our platforms to encourage the public to protect themselves, their families and their neighbors by getting inoculated.”

« see more Net News