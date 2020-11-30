Top 10 National Advertisers

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for NOVEMBER 23-29 saw THE HOME DEPOT remaining on top for the third consecutive week. iHEARTRADIO promos fell from second to fourth, passed by BANK OF AMERICA and GEICO, New to the top 10 this week are ULTA BEAUTY and STATE FARM.

The Top 10:

THE HOME DEPOT (last week #1, 74221 instances) BANK OF AMERICA (#3, 47555) GEICO (#4: 43007) iHEARTRADIO (#2; 41072) VICKS (#9; 39135) PROGRESSIVE (#6; 37337) ULTA BEAUTY (#24; 35499) MERRILL (#7; 34860) STUFF THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW (#5; 34634) STATE FARM (#36; 34076)

