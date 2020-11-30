Consent Decrees

Three more licensees have been added to the list of licensees reaching Consent Decrees with the FCC to resolve violations of the rules requiring uploading of political advertising files to online station public inspection files.

The licensees agreeing to the deals, which require adherence to compliance plans but do not assess fines, include TALLEY BROADCASTING CORPORATION (Country WSMI-A and Country WSMI-F/LITCHFIELD, IL), COURIER COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (Hip Hop WNOV-A/MILWAUKEE), and WGEM LICENSE, LLC (News-Talk WGEM-F/QUINCY, IL).

