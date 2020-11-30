-
Three More Licensees Reach Consent Decrees With FCC Over Political Public File Violations
November 30, 2020 at 10:04 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Three more licensees have been added to the list of licensees reaching Consent Decrees with the FCC to resolve violations of the rules requiring uploading of political advertising files to online station public inspection files.
The licensees agreeing to the deals, which require adherence to compliance plans but do not assess fines, include TALLEY BROADCASTING CORPORATION (Country WSMI-A and Country WSMI-F/LITCHFIELD, IL), COURIER COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (Hip Hop WNOV-A/MILWAUKEE), and WGEM LICENSE, LLC (News-Talk WGEM-F/QUINCY, IL).