Ryan Seacrest (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

TMZ is reporting that iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KIIS-FM)/LOS ANGELES morning host and PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated host RYAN SEACREST is selling his BEVERLY HILLS mansion for $85 million. SEACREST paid $39 million for the property in 2012.

TMZ has more here.



« see more Net News