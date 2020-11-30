The Alarm Christmas Gathering Decmeber 19th

MIKE PETERS and THE ALARM announced TODAY (11/30) they will host a unique "Christmas Gathering" concert beamed live into homes all around the world on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19th at 8p (ET).

Virtual tickets for THE ALARM's "Christmas Gathering" allow exclusive access to the concert broadcast which will be geo-synchronised to locations around the world on DECEMBER 19th through a partnership with JIMMY IOVINE and DR. DRE’s brand new streaming service MOMENT HOUSE.

THE ALARM's "Christmas Gathering" will run for approximately two hours featuring MIKE PETERS and THE ALARM playing live and electric in a seasonal studio setting, with additional exclusive video content and acoustic performances presented from the WELSH home of MIKE and JULES PETERS.

Peters said in a statement, “To be able to bring the band and the fans together at this special time of year and perform a virtual ALARM 'Gathering' concert from our home to yours, is something myself and the band have been dreaming about ever since our collective worlds were turned upside down by the global lockdown earlier in 2020. This will be an occasion to turn up the volume, wake up the neighbours, crack open the drinks and have a rocking good time at CHRISTMAS. I have always loved this time of year, and to think we have this opportunity to all come together as one big ALARM family through the wonders of the internet via MOMENT HOUSE is a CHRISTMAS miracle all of it’s own.”

The ALARM "Christmas Gathering" tickets are on sale now.

