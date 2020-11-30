Zunz (Photo: Gregg Roth)

ONERPM and VERGE RECORDS founder EMMANUEL ZUNZ is partnering with tree-planting non-profit ROOT NASHVILLE to plant 150 trees in the NASHVILLE area on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5th. ZUNZ's efforts were inspired by the recent destruction of a tornado that ripped through the area on MARCH 3rd.

"This was an easy way to give back, and it’s so needed in our neighborhood," said ZUNZ. "It seemed a clear and obvious thing to do: trees are good for the environment and they provide benefits through psychology and mental health. It’s something I love to see in our neighborhood and hope others can now enjoy as well."

ONERPM staff and artists plan to help plant the trees on DECEMBER 5th from 10a until 1p (CT) at the event kick off, which will be attended by NASHVILLE mayor JOHN COOPER. Individuals interested in helping can register to volunteer here.

« see more Net News