Reports Available Via SBG

SUN BROADCAST GROUP is now offering news reports from i-NEWS, with reports at the top and bottom of each hour daily. Anchors include JOHN HUNT, JESSIE PANIAGUA, CHRIS BARNES, and WENDY KING.

“i-NEWS NETWORK has been specifically designed to help radio stations stay relevant in the news cycle,” said SBG COO DANNO WOLKOFF. “The network news service delivers content that your listener’s want and need every hour with a fresh new sound from experienced journalists. Plus, sales departments can still sell local advertising and sponsorships for each newscast delivered.”

i-NEWS Pres. JOHN HUNT said, "It has been an exciting journey building i-NEWS to bring listeners the entire story in an unbiased way. We look forward to our sales and distribution partnership with the talented team at SUN BROADCAST GROUP."

