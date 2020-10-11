Heather Lee

HEATHER LEE openly admits that the recent verbal attack made on her by TRI-COUNTY BROADCASTING Active Rock WHMH (Rockin' 101)/ST. CLOUD, MN's former STEEL TOE MORNING SHOW Host AARON IMHOLTE would have set her back mentally a few years ago, but her 17 years of experience in the business, and an understanding of the good that radio can do with the right attitude and a belief in yourself, gave her the courage to take the "high road."

She and her partner FISH turned the experience (NET NEWS 11/30) into an anti-bullying campaign, which is now getting the support of the radio community all over the country. HEATHER is honored to be a voice for the cause, so that children of all ages, especially young girls, know it’s okay to be unique and confident, even when people are trying to bring you down. Read her story in this week's "Women To Watch."

