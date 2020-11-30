-
WSVX/Shelbyville, IN Flips From Hot AC To Country
3 TOWERS BROADCASTING has flipped WSVX (1520 AM) and 96.5 W243CL SHELBYVILLE, IN and sister 106.3 W292FH GREENFIELD, IN from Hot AC to Country. The changes happened on SATURDAY (11/28) at 12:01a. The stations now go by the moniker "GIANT FM COUNTRY," and feature a mix of Country currents and gold. Additionally, the company has added an HD 2 channel to its Hot AC WROI/ROCHESTER, IN station, WROI Country HD 2.
"We are very excited to launch the new GIANT FM Country and WROI Country," said 3 TOWERS BROADCASTING Dir./Corporate Operations TYSON CONRADY. "With today's Country and yesterday's favorites, [and] with the addition of strong air personalities with a rich history of having a successful Country music background, [it] will only enable us more success with the switch. We look forward to a long and successful ride with these stations."
Here are the full lineups for the stations:
WSVX:
6:00 - 10:00 JOHNNY McCRORY
10:00 - 2:00 COYOTE KRIS UNDERWOOD
2:00 - 6:00 JOHN ADAMS
6:00 - 10:00 CONRADY
WROI:
6:00 - 10:00 PAUL ZARTMAN
10:00 - 2:00 COYOTE KRIS UNDERWOOD
2:00 - 6:00 McCRORY