Christmas Radio Pandemic Relief

It's a proven fact that listening to music is a good treatment for mental health issues. With AMERICANS having been on lockdown since MARCH, and the circumstances of the COVID -19 pandemic only getting worse, people are looking for some mental relief from the gloom, and radio is stepping up to do their part.

The number of stations flipping to all CHRISTMAS this year has significantly increased and the list keeps getting longer and longer. Make sure your listening to one of these CHRISTMAS stations to get you in the mood while you decorate the house or office this year.

If your stations are flipping that ALL SANTA SWITCH, send us the details, here.

Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:

« see more Net News