RIF Still Unfolding

There are still more names being added daily to the iHEARTMEDIA RIF list, which is now entering week #5. ALL ACCESS has the most up to date list of those now seeking work.

ALL ACCESS will keep the industry updated and continue to post this list with the most recent additions at the top and then moving them to the longer, more permanent list each day.

Why is this RIF taking place and going on for so long? Due to COVID-19 and the economics of its effects plus iHEARTMEDIA is resetting and retooling virtually every department: management, content creation, promotion, marketing, podcasting, digital teams, sales and engineering staffs, as the company prepares for the future and to keep step with a WFH environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ever-changing staffing needs on its many on-going platforms and initiatives.

Everyone at ALL ACCESS urges you to keep these talented professionals in mind and in your prayers to help them find a new job. Even if you don't have a job for them, letting them know that you are thinking of them is very important, hence this list. Please, call or email them.

ALL ACCESS suggests that you keep these professionals in mind for any new openings in your company, as they will eventually need a job. Or, you can explore those who are also looking for work from other companies in the ALL ACCESS SITUATIONS WANTED section of our site. You can also list yourself there for free.

If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, station(s), and contact information and we will post it.

Here is an up to date and ongoing list of the names that ALL ACCESS knows about who have been laid off:

