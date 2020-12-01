Brooks

WESTWOOD ONE is celebrating the holidays with its 14th annual "An American Country CHRISTMAS with KIX BROOKS" holiday special. This year's show will feature guest appearances by CARRIE UNDERWOOD, BLAKE SHELTON, LUKE BRYAN, JASON ALDEAN, KENNY CHESNEY, KEITH URBAN, TIM McGRAW and KELSEA BALLERINI, who will share their holiday music, favorite traditions, memories and more.

The 24-hour long show will be available to air from MONDAY, DECEMBER 21st through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25th between 6a and 12 midnight, with affiliates required to air at least eight hours of the special.

For more information, contact Country@WestwoodOne.com.

