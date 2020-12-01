Kruckeberg (Photo: Ed Rode)

NASHVILLE-based publishing company ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP (EMG) has added publishing, royalty and admin professional COURTNEY KRUCKEBERG to the newly created role of Creative Mgr., effective immediately. KRUCKEBERG will oversee the day-to-day needs of the ENDURANCE roster of songwriters, in addition to managing EMG's growing catalog, assisting with pitching songs and handling back catalog.

KRUCKERBERG previously served as Catalog Mgr. at HORIPRO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, which was acquired by MOJO MUSIC & MEDIA last year (NET NEWS 3/20/19). Prior to that, she worked in the royalty department at music publishing administration company CLEARBOX RIGHTS. Since 2018, KRUCKEBERG has acted as Administrative Dir. for the ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) NASHVILLE Board.

“We’re thrilled to welcome COURTNEY into the ENDURANCE family,” said EMG Pres. MICHAEL MARTIN. “Her solid experience and strong relationships are essential to our continued success, and we’re confident she will be an incredible asset to the EMG team. We’re excited to see how her creativity impacts our writers and artists, and proud to be a part of her continued growth.”

Congratulate KRUCKEBERG on the new role here.

« see more Net News