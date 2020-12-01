ACM Lifting Lives Re-Opens Covid-19 Fund

The philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, ACM LIFTING LIVES, has re-opened its COVID-19 Response Fund in recognition of Giving Tuesday (12/1). The fund was established in APRIL to assist individuals in the Country music industry who are struggling financially as a result of the pandemic (NET NEWS 4/1). The fund has raised $3.5 million to date.

Due to donations from various Country music partners and leaders, a $2 million second round of relief has been made possible, and will be disbursed before the holidays. Donors include: AMAZON, BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP, BBR MUSIC GROUP, CORNER PARTNERSHIP LLC, COUNTRY THUNDER’s TROY VOLLHOFFER, SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, SPOTIFY, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE.

“We are so fortunate ACM LIFTING LIVES was able to re-open the COVID-19 Response Fund ahead of the holidays, to send financial support to hundreds of applicants looking for a resource during this time,” said ACM LIFTING LIVES Exec. Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ. “A huge thank you to our generous partners, and many individual industry leaders for their contributions who were able to quickly join forces with us and see the urgency in making a difference in an unimaginable and ongoing situation. In lieu of gifts for the holidays, if you are able to help, we encourage you to visit ACMLiftingLives.org for more information on how to assist.”

“ACM LIFTING LIVES has not only shown up for our industry over the years, they have been a light during one our business’ most stressful times, providing immediate aid and support to members of our road families during the pandemic," said Country artist DARIUS RUCKER. "Supporting them is supporting our musicians, our crews and all those folks who work behind the scenes so we get to bring music to the fans. Please consider giving what you can or sharing word about the great work they do this holiday season. Together, let’s continue to lift spirits and lives in a time our industry needs it most.”

“I am so proud to support and serve such a compelling organization that has continued to not only raise money during this time but strengthen the power of healing through the power of music,” said LITTLE BIG TOWN and ACM Board member KIMBERLY SCHLAPMAN. “Due to COVID-19 freezing live music and touring events this year, the music scene has completely shifted, causing many members of our Country music family to face everyday financial crises. To help support the ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 Response Fund, we ask you to join us in lifting spirits by donating as little as $1. Even a small amount can make a big difference, #LetsLiftLives.”

