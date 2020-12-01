McFayden

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Country KYGO/DENVER has added BRIAN McFAYDEN to mornings alongside current host TRACY DIXON, beginning on MONDAY, DECEMBER 7th. The OMAHA, NE native started a career in radio on CUMULUS MEDIA KEGE (93.7 THE EDGE)/MINNEAPOLIS and ENTERCOM WXRK (92.3 K-ROCK)/NEW YORK.

The morning co-host position has been vacant since GUY DAVID's departure in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/12).

McFAYDEN has hosted and acted in a slew of network television shows, including, “Cupid” on CBS and the CW's “Beauty and the Geek.” At MTV, he had many roles including host of the popular “Total Request Live” and as an MTV News anchor. He went on to host and produce for AL GORE's Current TV, a web series called “7 Wonders of the Wall” for MSN and CAMPUS INSIDERS. Most recently, McFAYDEN anchored sports for HLN’s daily show, “Morning Express,” with ROBIN MEADE, and “Bleacher Report” segments for CNN, CNN INTERNATIONAL and HLN.

“I’m thrilled to have BRIAN join KYGO," said PD BRIAN MICHEL. "As a Country boy from NEBRASKA, it only makes sense that he would return to his radio roots at the biggest brand in Country radio and join his longtime friend, TRACY DIXON, on 'The KYGO Morning Show.'"

“I’m beyond excited to not only be doing mornings for those legendary KYGO call letters and arguably the greatest Country station ever, but I get to be on the air with my friend and amazingly talented, TRACY DIXON," said McFAYDEN. "I’m a lucky man."

Added DIXON, “BRIAN is an incredible and rare talent in this business. He is one of the most natural and creative personalities I’ve ever met. We’ve known each other for years and it’s quite literally a dream come true to have BRIAN as a partner."

