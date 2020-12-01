Global Catalog Rights

MATADOR RECORDS has announced the worldwide acquisition of the complete catalog rights of its cornerstone artists INTERPOL, PAVEMENT and SPOON. The move marks the latest stage in the label's continued relationship with its artists spanning more than a quarter century and reflects a strategic focus on the catalog, encompassing some of the most successful and influential rock repertoire of the past 30 years.

INTERPOL prominence began in the early 2000's with TURN ON THE BRIGHT LIGHTS (2002), followed by ANTICs (2004), OUR LOVE TO ADMIRE (2007), INTERPOL (2010), EL PINTOR (2014), and MARAUDER (2018).

PAVEMENT’s relationship with MATADOR began in 1992 with their era-defining debut SLANTED AND ENCHANTED, followed by CROOKED RAIN, CROOKED RAIN (1994), WOWEE ZOEE (1995), BRIGHTEN THE CORNERS (1997) and TERROR TWILIGHT (1999). The band’s anticipated 2021 reunion will see them headline PRIMAVERA SOUND FESTIVAL 2021.

SPOON released their 1996 debut TELEPHONO on MATADOR. The band's MATADOR catalog includes TELEPHONO (1996) SOFT EFFECTS (1997), GIRLS CAN TELL (2001), KILL THE MOONLIGHT (2002), GIMME FICTION (2005), GA GA GA GA GA (2005), TRANSFERENCE (2010), and HOT THOUGHTS (2017). A new album from SPOON is due out in 2021.

The acquisition of global rights is complemented by the annual MATADOR REVISIONIST HISTORY series – highlighting key releases from the labels 31 year history by artists including LIZ PHAIR, PAVEMENT, SONIC YOUTH, YO LA TENGO, GUIDED BY VOICES, MARY TIMONY, HELIUM, CHAVEZ and others. In 2019-2020, the media and marketing initiatives around the special anniversary releases saw an increase across global streams, reflecting a digital and physical retail approach in promoting its repertoire and introducing it to a new generation of listeners.

