Green, left and Townes (Photos: Ryan Smith, Matthew Berinato)

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) will continue its "55TH ACM AWARDS" by revealing the Industry and Studio Recording Awards winners on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8th at 10a (CT) on its FACEBOOK page. the "55TH ACM AWARDS" New Male and New Female Artist of the Year winners, RILEY GREEN and TENILLE TOWNES (NET NEWS 8/20), will reveal the winners in these categories.

"We are thrilled to continue celebrating the '55TH ACM AWARDS' with the Industry and Studio Recording Award nominees and winners,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “Due to the pandemic, we were unable to celebrate these winners at ACM Honors, originally scheduled for AUGUST of 2020, where individuals in these categories are normally recognized. In honor of the re-opening of the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund, which has raised an additional $2 million in support for the industry, we are acknowledging these winners and applaud them all for their ongoing dedication and innovation throughout this challenging year. We look forward to properly honoring these deserving recipients in late summer at ACM HONORS 2021.”

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Industry Awards:

Casino of the Year – Theater

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE - LAS VEGAS, NV

THE JOINT: TULSA – TULSA, OK

SOARING EAGLE CASINO & RESORT – MT. PLEASANT, MI

THE VENETIAN RESORT HOTEL CASINO – LAS VEGAS, NV

WINSTAR GLOBAL EVENT CENTER – THACKERVILLE, OK

Casino of the Year – Arena

MARK G. ETESS ARENA – ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA – LAS VEGAS, NV

SANDIA AMPHITHEATER – ALBUQUERQUE, NM

STIR CONCERT COVE – COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

T MOBILE ARENA – LAS VEGAS, NV

Fair/Rodeo of the Year

CALIFORNIA MID-STATE FAIR – PASO ROBLES, CA

CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS – CHEYENNE, WY

HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW & RODEO – HOUSTON, TX

MINNESOTA STATE FAIR – ST. PAUL, MN

SAN ANTONIO STOCK SHOW & RODEO – SAN ANTONIO, TX



Festival of the Year

BOOTS AND HEARTS MUSIC FESTIVAL – ORO-MEDONTE, ON

STAGECOACH – INDIO, CA

TORTUGA MUSIC FESTIVAL – FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

WATERSHED FESTIVAL – GEORGE, WA

WINDY CITY SMOKEOUT – CHICAGO, IL

Club of the Year

BILLY BOB’S TEXAS – FORT WORTH, TX

COYOTE JOE’S – CHARLOTTE, NC

GRIZZLY ROSE – DENVER, CO

JOE’S LIVE – ROSEMONT, IL

LOSERS BAR & GRILL – NASHVILLE, TN

Theater of the Year

THE BEACON THEATRE – NEW YORK, NY

THE CHICAGO THEATRE – CHICAGO, IL

DEJORIA CENTER – SALT LAKE CITY, UT

RIALTO SQUARE THEATRE – JOLIET, IL

RUTH ECKERD HALL – CLEARWATER, FL

Outdoor Venue of the Year

BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE PAVILION – GILFORD, NH

GREEK THEATRE – LOS ANGELES, CA

INNSBROOK AFTER HOURS – GLEN ALLEN, VA

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE – MORRISON, CO

ROSE MUSIC CENTER – HUBER HEIGHTS, OH

THE WHARF AT ORANGE BEACH – ORANGE BEACH, AL

Arena of the Year

INFINITE ENERGY CENTER – DULUTH, GA

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN – NEW YORK, NY

STAPLES CENTER – LOS ANGELES, CA

VAN ANDEL ARENA – GRAND RAPIDS, MI

VYSTAR VETERANS MEMORIAL ARENA – JACKSONVILLE, FL

DON ROMEO Talent Buyer of the Year

CLAY CAMPBELL – TRIANGLE TALENT

GARY OSIER – GARY OSIER PRESENTS

GIL CUNNINGHAM – NESTE LIVE!

KELL HOUSTON – HOUSTON PRODUCTIONS

NINA ROJAS – NESTE LIVE!

TODD BOLTIN – VARIETY ATTRACTIONS

Promoter of the Year

ADAM WEISER – AEG PRESENTS

BRIAN O’CONNELL – LIVE NATION

JERED JOHNSON – PEPPER PRODUCTIONS

STACY VEE – GOLDENVOICE, MTG

TROY VOLLHOFFER – COUNTRY THUNDER

Studio Recording:

Bass Player of the Year

ELI BEAIRD

MIKE BRIGNARDELLO

TIM MARKS

MICHAEL RHODES

JIMMIE LEE SLOAS

Drummer of the Year

FRED ELTRINGHAM

MILES MCPHERSON

GREG MORROW

JERRY ROE

NIR ZIDKYAHU

Guitar Player of the Year

TOM BUKOVAC

DANN HUFF

ROB MCNELLEY

ADAM SHOENFELD

ILYA TOSHINSKIY

Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year

DAVID DORN

TONY HARRELL

CHARLIE JUDGE

TIM LAUER

GORDON MOTE

MIKE ROJAS

Specialty instrument(s) Player of the Year

STUART DUNCAN

JENEE FLEENOR

JIM HOKE

DANNY RADER

JOE SPIVEY

CHARLIE WORSHAM

Steel Guitar Player of the Year

DAN DUGMORE

PAUL FRANKLIN

JOSH GRANGE

RUSS PAHL

JUSTIN SCHIPPER

Audio engineer of the Year

CHUCK AINLAY

JEFF BALDING

TONY CASTLE

JULIAN KING

STEVE MARCANTONIO

JUSTIN NIEBANK

Producer of the Year

BUSBEE

BUDDY CANNON

DANN HUFF

MICHAEL KNOX

JOEY MOI

