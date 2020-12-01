Partners

iHEARTMEDIA has launched the iHEARTRADIO COMMUNITIES SPOTLIGHT MEDIA GRANT PROGRAM. It’s a new initiative to support organizations that are making a positive impact within the communities iHEART serves.

In addition, iHEART’s multi-platform media network will be used to deliver public service messaging that’s timely, relevant and hyper-targeted to serve impacted communities.

To mark the launch of the grant program, long-time partner UNCF (UNITED NEGRO COLLEGE FUND), an organization that helps fund 37 private Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), has been named the first partner to receive a minimum media grant of $350,000 to be used through the end of the year.

iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN said, “iHEART strongly believes in the mission of UNCF and the importance of investing in an equitable and just society and we will continue to work with them into the future. The iHEARTRADIO COMMUNITIES SPOTLIGHT MEDIA GRANT PROGRAM is an opportunity at a critical moment in history to share the work and messages of organizations like UNCF and bring them to the largest possible audience.”

UNCF Pres./CEO Dr. MICHAEL L. LOMAX added, “We thank iHEART for this investment in a vital component of better futures for us all, our institutions and students. Getting our message out and making people aware of how we work tirelessly to support HBCUs and the Black community is vital.

“Partners like iHEART make our work at UNCF possible, and we are grateful for this support. As UNCF enters its 76th year, our mission is critical now, more than ever, as we work to ensure that students get back to college and that their futures as leaders, professionals, and responders to the next pandemic are secured.”

The inaugural SPOTLIGHT GRANTS will provide a nationwide platform for Black-focused community organizations to inspire, educate and empower listeners. The object is to celebrate Black excellence, achievement and culture; help members of the Black community express themselves and address the unique needs of their communities; and invest in educational programs and individuals that are inspiring the next generation of Black journalists and leaders.

Public service announcements will air through the end of the year across all iHEARTMEDIA radio stations. Their purpose will be to bring attention to the many social, financial, educational and mental health challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has caused to communities of color and the threat to America’s progress for a more equitable society.

UNCF is asking listeners to donate $10 online at UNCF.org/donate to help HBCU students who had to withdraw from school because of COVID-19 challenges get back to college in the spring. Additionally, iHEART will again host UNCF Pres./CEO Dr. MICHAEL L. LOMAX as a guest on the iHEARTRADIO COMMUNITIES public affairs show in the coming weeks.

