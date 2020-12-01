Food Drive

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB), AC WSB-F (B98.5), Classic Rock WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER), and Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA collected 2,127 pounds of dry food, 1,325 pounds of frozen turkey, and enough cash donations to provide 25,816 meals for the needy in its pre-THANKSGIVING food drive for the ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK. The drive included live broadcasts on NOVEMBER 14th by KISS 104.1 from an ATLANTA KROGER store and on NOVEMBER 21st by WSB, B98.5, and THE RIVER at AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE in ALPHARETTA.

“The generosity of our listeners never disappoints” said Sr. Dir./Operations CHRIS EAGAN. “This is a difficult year for countless families in ATLANTA and radio continues to do what it does best by supporting critical organizations like the ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK.”

"We are so grateful to COX MEDIA GROUP for their support," said ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK Pres./CEO KYLE WAIDE. “No one should be denied participating in their holiday traditions because of the economic impact of the pandemic, and we hope that the food and funds raised during the events hosted by COX MEDIA GROUP will help bring a sense of normalcy to Georgians who are in need this holiday season."

« see more Net News