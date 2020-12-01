Dayton

ENTERCOM News-Talk KDKA-A-W261AX/PITTSBURGH has named fill-in host and former CBS affiliate KDKA-TV news anchor RICK DAYTON as the station's new afternoon drive anchor. "KDKA RADIO AFTERNOON NEWS HOSTED BY RICK DAYTON" begins DECEMBER 7th. Midday co-host ROBERT MANGINO has been handling afternoons since controversial afternoon host WENDY BELL was fired earlier this year.

“RICK is ingrained in the local community and has a tremendous news reputation in the market,” said SVP/Market Mgr. MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI. “He is a beloved personality who will engage the listeners daily with content and information and I’m excited to welcome him to our weekday lineup.”



“After spending more than a decade back home in western PENNSYLVANIA, I am honored to join KDKA RADIO and build on its iconic legacy,” said DAYTON, laid off from KDKA-TV in CBS' local news layoffs earlier in 2020. “To talk with KDKA’s loyal listeners each day and to discuss important issues is something I do not take lightly. I cannot wait to get those conversations started on MONDAY afternoon.”

« see more Net News