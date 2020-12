Teaming With Foo Fighters

FOO FIGHTERS and front man DAVE GROHL are teaming with a SAN FERNANDO VALLEY iconic restaurant, CASA VEGA to create and sell limited edition tacos for charity. The FOO FIGHTERS taco is not the only special menu item available for take-out and delivery. There's also a special cocktail, LOS LUCHADORES FOO.

The VAN NUYS NEWS PRESS has details here.

