Now On Volume

Australian music talk podcast "HUMANS OF MUSIC," produced by the music database company JAXSTA, is being added to the lineup at SIRIUSXM VOLUME, beginning DECEMBER 7th at 1p (ET). The interview show, launched as a podcast one year ago, is hosted by JAXSTA Head of Original Content ROD YATES and is produced at JAXSTA's SYDNEY headquarters; the first episode to air on VOLUME will be an interview with AMANDA PALMER, followed by episodes with LAURA JANE GRACE, ADAM LAMBERT, FLEET FOXES' ROBIN PECKNOLD, MICHAEL FRANTI, BILLY BRAGG, THE LUMINEERS, BUTCH WALKER, and others.

YATES said, “HUMANS OF MUSIC started as a podcast just over a year ago, and it’s some of the most rewarding work I’ve done as a journalist -- to have the time to make real connections with my guests as we explore their life is a privilege I don’t take for granted. I’m so excited to partner with SIRIUSXM so we can keep telling these stories across their incredible network.”

“VOLUME is dedicated to having the conversation about music be the center of our programming,” said VOLUME Exec. Producer ROGER COLETTI. “On this new program, ROD YATES will explore and bring the listeners along for the shared stories of musicians from all over the world who are shaping today's global musical landscape. We’re excited to follow this journey on HUMANS OF MUSIC.”

« see more Net News