Website Sold

Regionally-syndicated KENTUCKY SPORTS RADIO host and founder MATT JONES has sold his website KENTUCKYSPORTSRADIO.COM to investor STUART MCWHORTER for an undisclosed price. The sale does not include JONES' radio show, which remains on iHEARTMEDIA stations in the state and will continue as usual, nor does it include the KSR NETWORK of podcasts.

JONES wrote at the website that the decision to sell the site to MCWHORTER, a founding investor of 247SPORTS, "was not an easy one" after operating the site for 15 years; he said that the sale will result in a partnership that will ensure that "KSR will remain not only the most popular UK site but also become the most modern, revolutionizing how college athletics are covered in ways that I never could have dreamed, all the while keeping true to the roots of a site that started as a way to talk about the CATS with our friends." He added that he has signed a long-term deal to continue to oversee the site, and several core writers have also been signed to multi-year contracts, with current contributors continuing as well.

