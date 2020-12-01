Houstom & Blue (Photo credit: Gus Philippas)

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK PD RITA HOUSTON has been battling a return of cancer and she has decided to relinquish her duties at the station to tend to her health and spend time with her family

First off, DELPHINE BLUE will take over the reins of HOUSTON’s long-running weekly show THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD, which airs on FRIDAY NIGHTS. HOUSTON said, “DELPHINE has the heart and soul of a true DJ. Her instincts make her the perfect host for THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD, a show that has pushed radio's traditional boundaries and been a home for fun segues and musical curveballs.”

Secondly, HOUSTON will also step away from programming. In the weeks ahead, WFUV’s APD ERIC GOTTLIEB will step in as interim PD.



WFUV GM CHUCK SINGLETON said, “Our colleagues and audience alike will be sorry to lose RITA’s leadership and musical ear in our daily program development. Given her legacy at WFUV and the scope of her accomplishments, it doesn't seem adequate to say that she will be sorely missed. I know RITA will stay close with all of us at WFUV, and we won't be shy about asking for her guidance. She is very dear to our WFUV family and the community of music lovers everywhere.”



For more than 26 years, HOUSTON has played a key role in shaping WFUV’s programming vision. HOUSTON is a two-time NonComm Program Director of the Year from FMQB and JBE, three-time designate of GAVIN's Music Director of the Year, and recipient of the ASCAP Foundation’s Deems Taylor Award for Broadcast Excellence.

