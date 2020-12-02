Bad Religion Celebrates 40 Years

BAD RELIGION is celebrating forty years of making music with the release of DECADES. The four-episode online streaming event captured live at THE ROXY THEATRE in HOLLYWOOD, CA, will commemorate the conclusion of 2020, the year they reached that 40-year milestone.



The DECADES four part series will premiere starting DECEMBER 12th at 2p (PT) with "BAD RELIGION, the '80s," followed by "BAD RELIGION, the '90s," DECEMBER 19th, "BAD RELIGION, the '00s," DECEMBER 26th, and "BAD RELIGION, the '10s," JANUARY 2nd.

The celebratory episodes will include live performance footage, exclusive interviews, and a peek at their rehearsals leading up to the taping of DECADES.

Singer & co-songwriter GREG GRAFFIN said, “I can speak for the whole band when I say that we were so disappointed to not be able to tour this year. It is our fans and all those concerts we play each year that provide the life-force of BAD RELIGION. Decades allows new fans as well as those who were there at the beginning to get a rich overview of our entire career and witness the changes in songwriting and performance styles at each stage of our evolution.“

Bad Religion will participate in an accompanying live chat during the premiere of each episode. Show specifics and tickets available here.

