Sold

NORTHERN LIGHTS BROADCASTING is selling Alternative KQGO (GO 96.3)/EDINA-MINNEAPOLIS and Hip Hop KZGO (GO 95.3)/ST. PAUL to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for an undisclosed price. The buyer was initially undisclosed, but broker KAUL AND CO. has now revealed the identity of the purchaser.

No sale applications have appeared in the FCC database as of TUESDAY afternoon (12/1), but both stations have posted messages to social media saying that new formats will be installed on the stations "sometime in early 2021." GO 96.3, owned by the POHLAD family, was acquired from RADIO ONE in 2007 for $28 million and served as the MINNESOTA TWINS' flagship in 2013-17 (the TWINS are owned by the POHLAD family as well). KZGO, a Class A facility, was acquired from PRAISE BROADCASTING in 2015 for $7.95 million.

EMF currently broadcasts its Contemporary Christian K-LOVE format in the market on KFXN-HD3-K260BA and its AIR1 format on KTCZ-HD2-W22SAP-K221ES-K249ED.

