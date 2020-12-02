Adam Granduciel (Dustin Condren)

THE WAR ON DRUGS just released their new album, "LIVE DRUGS," via bandleader ADAM GRANDUCIEL's SUPER HIGH QUALITY RECORDS. To mark the event, the band also just launched the SUPER HIGH QUALITY PODCAST, a four-episode series, airing weekly, which premiered on NOVEMBER 23rd, with the second episode going up on MONDAY (11/30).

Through casual conversation between guitar tech/band confidant DOMINIC EAST and the band, the podcast goes deep into how they arrived at the performances and the decision to release "LIVE DRUGS."

The first two episodes can be found here, offering a documentary style look at the band and the evolution of their live shows.

