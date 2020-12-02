Building

DAVE RAMSEY's RAMSEY SOLUTIONS is building a conference space at its corporate campus in FRANKLIN, TN.

Architectural firm GRESHAM SMITH announced that it has commenced the design phase for he 50,000-square-foot RAMSEY SOLUTIONS EVENT CENTER, with construction scheduled to start next SUMMER and completion projected for the end of 2022. The building, atop a hill and visible from I-65, will be the third phase of development of the campus at the WILLIAMSON COUNTY BERRY FARM development; it will feature a 2,350 capacity main auditorium, breakout rooms, green rooms, and an outdoor recreational area.

“This company was founded as THE LAMPO GROUP -- Lampo being the Greek word for ‘light’. Ever since we closed on this land, I’ve imagined the conference center at the very top of the highest point, like the lantern on a hill in Matthew 5:14-16,” said RAMSEY. “This beautiful building will be a place of gathering in spreading our message of hope, and GRESHAM SMITH’s team has been tremendous in helping our vision come to life. Our new conference center will literally be a light on the hill, which is a true testament to God’s hand guiding us from the very beginning.”

“We’re bringing to life RAMSEY’s vision of a conference center that looks like a lantern,” said GRESHAM SMITH Corporate + Urban Design Market VP KELLY KNIGHT HODGES. “This new space will serve multiple functions for the RAMSEY team. They will be able to accommodate weekly staff meetings and devotionals, as well as host live events with RAMSEY personalities and outside speakers.”

« see more Net News