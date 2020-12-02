Renewal

iHEARTMEDIA Sports KWSX-A (FOX SPORTS AM1280)/STOCKTON, CA has inked an extension of its contract to air UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC men's and women's basketball through the 2020-21 season. All men's games and select women's games will air on the station, with ZACK BAYROUTY continuing as commentator for men's games.

iHEARTMEDIA CENTRAL CALIFORNIA Area Pres. STEVE DARNELL said, “We’re excited to extend our broadcast agreement with the UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC. FOX SPORTS AM1280 will continue to be the flagship station for the PACIFIC TIGERS, allowing listeners and fans in the community to never miss a beat.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with iHEARTMEDIA and FOX SPORTS for the upcoming basketball seasons,” said PACIFIC Sr. Assoc. Dir. of Athletics for Internal Affairs WES YOURTH. “With setups looking different across the board this year, the delivery of a smooth broadcast to our fans is essential, so having the iHEART team onboard will allow us to guarantee a stimulating experience for all who tune in.”

