NPRM

The FCC has put the proposal to allow FM boosters to transmit geo-targeted programming separate from the primary signal out for comment. The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, based on a proposal by GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS LLC, was adopted on NOVEMBER 20th and released TUESDAY (12/1), with comments due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register and replies due 60 days after publication. According to the NPRM, most comments on the original petition supported the idea, although some expressed interference concerns and large groups like iHEARTMEDIA, BEASLEY, ENTERCOM, and CUMULUS warned that there was "no necessity to rush" absent further testing.

Commissioner GEOFFREY STARKS, who was a strong backer of the proposal, issued a statement saying, “I was immediately drawn to this compelling proposal by GEOBROADCAST that garnered the support of 21 civil rights organizations, and I was proud to champion it through the FCC process leading to this notice of proposed rulemaking. This is exactly the type of creative policy-making we need to help strengthen the staying power of struggling broadcasters and begin to close the appalling disparity that we see in minority ownership numbers. I see great potential in this proposed FCC action to improve the local radio experience for audiences of small broadcasters and broadcasters of color, and to better position these broadcasters to compete for listeners and advertising dollars.”

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS Pres. JAMES WINSTON said, “We commend Commissioner STARKS for his initiative in getting this proceeding started. This rule change could enable our NABOB radio stations to use this new technology to provide targeted programming, news, and information in ways that the current broadcasting technology does not permit. We look forward to the opportunities this may provide.”

NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE SVP/Policy & Advocacy CLINT ODOM that his organization "has been a long-time advocate for diversity in media ownership. To understand why this is important, you need only look at the role that Black broadcasters played in the 2020 election cycle, boosting civic participation and engagement by voters across the nation. We join the civil rights community in thanking Commissioner GEOFFREY STARKS for his support in championing this innovative proposal, and Chairman PAI for prioritizing this action. This undoubtedly would boost the ability of minority broadcasters to compete in a highly competitive marketplace and reach underserved audiences with critical information and news they can use.”

MMTC Pres./CEO MAURITA COLEY said, “For many years, our organization, along with NABOB and others, has worked hard to improve the disparity of ownership among minorities in the broadcasting industry. Today, we want to acknowledge and thank FCC Commissioner GEOFFREY STARKS for leading the way to bring this item to a vote. Special thanks are due to Commissioner BRENDAN CARR and his staff for supporting our efforts to bring attention to this proposal, as well as Chairman AJIT PAI for agreeing to prioritize it. We believe it will help the radio industry expand its ability to reach communities through a geo-targeted signal, and, therefore, provide underserved areas with localized alerts and news.”

And GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS spokesperson ROBERT UDOWITZ said, “We welcome today’s vote by the FCC and thank the Chairman and Commissioners for starting the process that will allow geo-targeting to come to broadcast radio. The prospect of hyper-localizing over-the-air radio content has great potential for the industry in reaching underserved audiences, as well as providing news and alerts on a regional basis, and improving the advertising revenue for the stations. Industry groups, media and advertising companies, broadcasting companies, minority coalitions, and individual stations have all supported and seen the prospects for this technology. We are encouraged and optimistic that the NPRM will continue its course and be enacted in 2021.”

