Jeff Gelb

Longtime MEDIABASE Director, Label Sales & Marketing JEFF GELB will retire by year's end. His final day will be DECEMBER 31st.

GELB is a 50-year music industry vet. After a stint as Music Director of WKSU, the campus radio station at KENT STATE UNIVERSITY, he started his professional radio career in 1971 on the air at WNCR and WMMS/CLEVELAND. He then moved to SAN DIEGO, where he worked on-air at KPRI and KGB. In 1978 he joined RADIO & RECORDS as AOR Editor. He also wrote, produced and voiced radio programs for WESTWOOD ONE and THE SOURCE. He moved into Sales and Information Services for R&R in 1983. He then joined MEDIABASE in 2002 as Director, Label Sales & Marketing.

GELB said, "I entered this industry because of a lifelong love of music. Along the way, I've been blessed with innumerable opportunities to work with Industry greats. Capping my career at MEDIABASE is an honor. I work with a family of people who genuinely care about this industry and music. Our clients are also our friends. I'm indebted to them all. In particular I want to thank ALISSA POLLACK, PHILLIPPE GENERALI and NANCY DEITEMEYER for their belief in me and support of my efforts. With them at the helm, I am certain MEDIABASE will continue to excel at bringing the music industry the most up-to-date and vital information about the music we all love.

"Now I'm very excited to start my 'third act', which I hope will be just as long and entertaining as my music industry career has been!"

MEDIABASE President and CEO GENERALI commented, "It was a pleasure to have JEFF GELB's expertise over nearly the past two decades. His dedication to his role and the company has been made clearly evident and will undoubtedly leave an impact for years to come."

iHEARTMEDIA EVP Global Music Marketing ALYSSA POLLACK also paid respect. “JEFF has been an integral part of the MEDIABASE family for the last 19 years. During our time working together, he epitomized the definition of dedication and loyalty. His hard work, integrity, commitment and passion to both his clients and to MEDIABASE is greatly appreciated and his contributions to our business will never be forgotten. JEFF will always be a friend and a member of the MEDIABASE family and I wish him nothing but happiness as he embarks on this new chapter in his life.”



GELB lives in LOS ANGELES, and is married to former on-air talent TERRY GLADSTONE. The two have one son, RABBI LEVI GELB. He can be reached at jeffgelb100@gmail.com.

« see more Net News