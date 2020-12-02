-
Report: Amazon In Talks To Buy Wondery
December 2, 2020
The WALL STREET JOURNAL is reporting that AMAZON is in exclusive talks over a purchase of WONDERY that would value the podcast production and sales company at over $300 million.
WONDERY, headed by former FOX executive HERNAN LOPEZ, was valued at about $100 million in its last funding round in JUNE 2019. The JOURNAL reports that the company's revenue may hot over $40 million this year, the bulk (75%) coming from advertising and the rest from licensing its intellectual property for television and subscription services.
The JOURNAL's sources warned that the talks "are continuing and could still fall apart."