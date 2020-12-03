Alice In Chains

The MUSEUM OF POP CULTURE (MoPOP) LAST NIGHT (12/1) presented SEATTLE Rock icons ALICE IN CHAINS with its 14th Annual Founders Award, an honor given to artists who have made outstanding contributions to popular music.

The museum, along with AMAZON MUSIC, also announced the release of "MoPOP Founders Award Honoring Alice In Chains: A Benefit for the MUSEUM OF POP CULTURE," a brand-new AMAZON ORIGINALS compilation. Available for streaming only on AMAZON MUSIC, the compilation features highlights from last night’s performances, including MASTODON’s cover of “Again;” CITY AND COLOUR’s take on “Rain When I Die;” two covers of “Would?” by KORN and METALLICA; a rendition of “Man In the Box” by DAVE NAVARRO, TAYLOR HAWKINS, COREY TAYLOR, and CHRIS CHANEY; and more. The compilation also features performances of “Your Decision” and “No Excuses” by ALICE IN CHAINS.

The Founders Award event serves as the nonprofit museum’s principal annual fundraiser for youth development programs, access initiatives, community engagement, and world-class exhibitions. So far the celebration has raised more than $600,000 and counting, attracting more than 275,000 views online throughout the evening.

To view the full show click here.

