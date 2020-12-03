Rex Foundation Virtual Concert

THE GRATEFUL DEAD' s REX FOUNDATION's annual benefit concert will go virtual this year on DECEMBER 12th at 7p (ET), with a VIP pre-show hosted by TRIXIE GARCIA and GARCIA HAND PICKED beginning at 6p (ET).

For over a decade, REX FOUNDATION has gathered at the FILLMORE in SAN FRANCISCO to celebrate the year’s grantees and the REX community’s efforts to support organizations doing great work across the globe.

This year’s event, "Ain’t No Time to Hate," will pay tribute to the 50-year anniversary of the DEAD’s "Workingman’s Dead," featuring a selection of artists performing songs from the record, including BOB WEIR and WOLF BROS. featuring DON WAS, JAY LANE JEFF CHIMENTI and GREG LEISZ aloing with MARGO PRICE, LUCIUS, JACKIE GREENE and NICOLE ATKINS backed by THE SWAMPERS, the rhythm section from MUSIC SHOALS STUDIOS.

Prior to the tribute, viewers will have a chance to learn about REX’s impact in 2020, including grantee stories and a curated selection of music from DAZE BETWEEN, this summer’s nine-day virtual live stream celebrating the life and legacy of JERRY GARCIA. The show will close out with a late night performance from the ARROWS OF NEON, featuring music by DAN “LEBO” LEBOWITZ, REED MATHIS, JAY LANE and MOOKIE SIEGEL and special guests, broadcasted from SWEETWATER MUSIC HALL in MILL VALLEY, CA,

Viewers will have the option to dive into an intimate VIP pre-show in TRIXIE GARCIA’s Lounge hosted by GARCIA HAND PICKED, the new cannabis line created in collaboration by the GARCIA family and HOLISTIC INDUSTRIES, a private multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S.

Said REX FOUNDATION Executive Director CAMERON SEARS, “The REX FOUNDATION is pleased to welcome the support of GARCIA HAND PICKED as a sponsor for 'Ain’t No Time To Hate.' JERRY was a founder of the REX FOUNDATION and his family remains integral part of what the REX FOUNDATION mission is all about. I know he is smiling down on all of us with a sense of pride and amusement at all we have been able to accomplish together."

