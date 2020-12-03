ENTERCOM Sports WEEI/BOSTON helped rais over $1.5 million for THE JIMMY FUND through “GIVING TUESDAY.” The radiothon broadcast, which ran for 16 hours on DECEMBER 1st, directly supports innovative cancer research at DANA-FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE in BOSTON and helps transform cancer treatment, so patients and their families can spend more time together.



ENTERCOM BOSTON Regional President/Market Manager MARK HANNON, “This was the first time in 19 years we were unable to hold our annual ‘JIMMY FUND RADIOTHON,’ but this broadcast allowed us to continue supporting the fund’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. I’m very grateful for the widespread support from our listeners and some of NEW ENGLAND’s biggest stars to help make this radiothon a success.”



As part of the broadcast, WEEI dedicated its entire day of on-air programming to raising funds and awareness for THE JIMMY FUND. Programming included stories of hope and inspiration for a cancer-free future and featured interviews with DANA-FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE pediatric and adult patients.



The initiative received support from all five of BOSTON’s major sports franchises, as well as FIND MASS MONEY and presenting sponsor ARBELLA INSURANCE, who doubled donations through a $50,000 matching challenge. Since 2002, WEEI has helped raise nearly $60 million for THE JIMMY FUND.



For more information, including replays of interviews, please go here.

