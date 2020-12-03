Send Rover Right Over!

Last week, ALL ACCESS reported on the arrival of THE JUBAL SHOW at STEPHENS MEDIA Alternative WZNE(94.1 THE ZONE)/ROCHESTER, NY (NET NEWS 11/24), displacing the syndicated ROVER'S MORNING GLORY program.

As it happens, ROVER (a k a SHANE FRENCH) didn't wait too long for opportunity to come knocking. Crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rocker WAIO (RADIO 95.1) has picked him up for night duties, effective immediately.





SVP/Programming TIAS SCHUSTER told ALL ACCESS, "Having ROVER join the RADIO 95.1 family just feels right! He’s on a real full-market signal. Finally, 'everybody' in ROCHESTER and surrounding areas can enjoy the show they grew up listening to. In their car, without static, in the home and on the free iHEARTRADIO app."

ROVER will air 6-10 weeknights and also replay on the weekend.

