MORTENSON BROADCASTING CO. OF TEXAS, INC. is selling Gospel KHVN-A (HEAVEN 97), Southen Gospel KKGM-A (HOPE 1630), K221GV, and K237HD/FORT WORTH, TX to iHEARTMEDIA's iHM LICENSES, LLC for $950,000 plus an LMA before closing. commencing JANUARY 2nd.

In other filings with the FCC, SSR COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is swapping News-Talk WSFZ-A-W251DB (formerly W296DD, simulcasting WYAB)/JACKSON, MS to iHEARTMEDIA's iHM LICENSES, LLC in exchange for consent to accept interference to its Rock WFFX (103.7 THE FOX)/HATTIESBURG, MS to allow the seller's News-Talk WYAB/POCAHONTAS, MS to upgrade, plus an LMA before closing. WSFZ has flipped under the LMA to air iHEARTMEDIA's BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK programming.

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is swapping Contemporary Christian KLKI (K-LOVE)/DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ to CSN INTERNATIONAL, INC. in exchange for Religion KVIR/BULLHEAD CITY, AZ.

VINTAGE RADIO ENTERPRISES, L.L.C. is selling Adult Standards WAKV-A-W255DF/OTSEGO, MI to QUINCY-RICHARD LLC for $85,000.

Filing for STAs were EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (KQKL/KEOKUK, IA, temporary antenna due to damaged to licensed antenna); PAX CATHOLIC COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (W241DI/HIALEAH, FL, reduced power due to antenna issues); IDAHO CONFERENCE OF SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTISTS, INC. (KTFY/BUHL, ID, power supply failure); and JIM BOB MEASURES (K287AT/SAN ANGELO, TX, temporary facilities while roof replaced).

Applying for Silent STAs were ALELUYA BROADCASTING NETWORK (KABA/LOUISE, TX, repairs and modifications); JASPER CHRIST-CENTERED RADIO, INC. (WJCR-LP/JASPER, TN, relocating); and AVONDALE METAL WORKS, LLC (W226CT/LEEDS, AL, relocating).

BUSTOS MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC requested an extension of its Silent STAs for KZXR-A and K237GY/PROSSER, WA due to WASHINGTON state coronavirus restrictions.

WOLFHOUSE RADIO GROUP, INC. has closed on the sale of Regional Mexican KRAY-F (LA BUENA 103.5)/SALINAS, CA, Regional Mexican KMJV (RADIO LOBO 106.3)/SOLEDAD, CA, and K277AH/WATSONVILLE, CA to CALIFORNIA ORTIZ & 2 MEDIA, LLC for $900,000.

UNIVERSAL STATIONS LLC has closed on the sale of South Asian WBWD-A (RADIO ZINDAGI)/ISLIP, NY to METRO MEX USA, LLC for $700,000.

And RYAN MEDIA, LLC is selling Sports WXVW-A-W241CK (BIG X SPORTS RADIO)/JEFFERSONVILLE, IN-LOUISVILLE, KY to WORD BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. for $310,000.

