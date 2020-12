Plier

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO is moving weekend host DAVE PLIER's 10p-1a (CT) FRIDAY night show up to 7-10p (CT) FRIDAY nights, starting on JANUARY 8th, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

JOHN RECORDS LANDECKER will continue to host 7-10p MONDAYS through THURSDAYS (preempted on TUESDAYS during the NFL season by the weekly BEARS show with DAN HAMPTON, ED O'BRADOVICH and GLEN KOZLOWSKI). PLIER continues to host WGN's "THE SINATRA HOURS" on SUNDAY mornings.

