Publisher Rankings

PODTRAC has released its NOVEMBER 2020 ranking of the top podcast publishers, with iHEARTRADIO holding at number one and NPR and the NEW YORK TIMES repeating their second and third place finishes from OCTOBER.

Nine of the top 20 showed audience increases from OCTOBER, and three showed growth in global download numbers. Average Unique Monthly Audience figures for the top 10 were up 1% from SEPTEMBER; Global Unique Streams & Downloads fell 10% for the top 10 from OCTOBER but have grown 40% year-to-year.

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (last month #1, 500 active shows) NPR (#2, 48 shows) NEW YORK TIMES (#3, 15 shows) WONDERY (#6, 103 shows) ESPN/ABC (#4, 101 shows) PRX (#5, 92 shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (#7, 52 shows) CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE (#10, 131 shows) WARNERMEDIA (#8, 114 shows) NBC NEWS (#9, 27 shows) DAILY WIRE (#11, 5 shows) KAST MEDIA (#12, 50 shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (#15, 2 shows) WNYC STUDIOS (#13, 44 shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (#14, 57 shows) TED (#16, 13 shows) BLAZE MEDIA (#18, 24 shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (#19, 36 shows) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (#17, 49 shows) HIDDEN BRAIN MEDIA(#20, 1 show)

