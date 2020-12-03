Partner On New Emerging Artist Performance Series

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP. and SQUARESPACE will partner on a brand-new virtual performance series, “MSG Uncovered presented by SQUARESPACE.”

This series will feature different emerging artists, all of whom are SQUARESPACE users, each FRIDAY for three weeks. The series will kick-off with singer-songwriter MAUDE LATOUR, followed by alternative pop R&B artist ADRIAN DANIEL, and conclude with indie rock genre-benders THE SHACKS. Each stream will feature artist performances alongside interviews filmed at a studio in NEW YORK CITY without an audience and in accordance with state and local guidelines.

“We’re always looking for meaningful ways for artists to share their music with new and existing fans,” said MSG ENTERTAINMENT EVP DARREN PFEFFER. “This partnership with SQUARESPACE allows us to spotlight three incredible NEW YORK-based artists, while also helping to support two charities that are making a big difference for young people and the arts community. I look forward to following these talented performers’ careers and, one day, seeing them perform at The World’s Most Famous Arena, MADISON SQUARE GARDEN."

