Operation Monster Beach

The annual hard rock and heavy metal music event MONSTERS OF ROCK CRUISE is moving to land in 2021 to celebrate its 10th anniversary. OPERATION MONSTER BEACH will be taking over two private, all-inclusive resorts in PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, MAY 26th-31st.

ALICE COOPER will headline with artists: LIT, WINGER, LA GUNS, KIX, GREAT WHITE, PAT TRAVERS, H.E.A.T, VIXEN, ECLIPSE, KILLER DWARFS, BLACK N’ BLUE, MIKE TRAMP, BULLET BOYS, BEASTO BLANCO, PINK CREAM 69, FASTER PUSSYCAT, ELECTRIC BOYS, JOEL HOEKSTRA, XYZ, LITTLE CAESAR, SIGNA 13, and JOHN CORABI, with more to be announced. Bands will be performing on various stages on the beach and at the pools, plus there will be a variety of indoor venues throughout the two resorts.

OPERATION MONSTER BEACH will encompass PUNTA CANA RESORT AND SPA and NOW ONYX PUNTA CANA in the UVERO ALTO region of PUNTA CANA in the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, which offers, contemporary suites (550 square feet minimum), all-inclusive dining and drinks, free wi-fi, breathtaking beaches, and more. Guests will have full access to both resorts (located right next to each other), including 20 additional dining and bar options, a fitness center, and the RELAX SPA by PEVONIA®.

Tickets on sale TODAY (12/3) include suites start at $1,999 per person (double occupancy), plus a mandatory service fee of $125 per person for all guests, regardless of age.

For more info and booking, MonstersOfRockCruise.com

