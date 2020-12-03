Grant

DEF JAM RECORDINGS VP/Digital Commerce MARCUS GRANT has been promoted to SVP/Digital Commerce. DEF JAM RECORDINGS SVP/Commerce and Digital Marketing THEDA SANDIFORD made the announcement. The LOS ANGELES-based GRANT will report directly to SANDIFORD.

SANDIFORD commented, "MARCUS is an incredible executive. The professionalism, experience, strategic thinking, unparalleled relationships, and all-around acumen he brings to the job every day is just inspiring. He serves as a great mentor for our staff, and invaluable member of our executive team. It’s an honor to work alongside him every day."

GRANT added, "“It’s been an amazing twenty-plus year journey and I feel like I’m just getting started. Making the transition from artist management to a deep dive into the ever-evolving landscape of streaming has been a crash course, and I’m excited to continue to develop, strategize, execute and learn every day with our amazing partners at SPOTIFY, APPLE MUSIC, AMAZON and more. It’s an honor to work alongside THEDA, RICH ISAACSON, JEFF HARLESTON and DEF JAM’s incredible roster of artists."

« see more Net News